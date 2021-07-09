Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Teens fled from juvenile detention facility before stealing car, leading police on chase

Preliminary investigation indicates the car was stolen from a home in the Jenison area.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A teen is in custody and another is at large after an early Monday chase in Ottawa County.

Police say the incident began around 2 a.m. in the area of Chicago Drive and 56th Avenue when a deputy with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a blue Honda Accord for several violations. The driver refused to stop, and instead fled from the deputy westbound. The driver crashed into a grassy area after driving through a red light.

Police say once the vehicle crashed, both occupants fled on foot. One of the teens, a 15-year-old boy from Evart, was apprehended in the immediate area. He was taken to the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Facility on a variety of charges.

The other occupant, a 16-year-old boy from Evart, has not been found. Police say a K9 track was attempted but was not successful.

Preliminary investigation indicates the car had been stolen from a home in the Jenison area. Police say it was also discovered that the teens had recently fled from the juvenile detention facility in Evart.

The incident remains under investigation.

