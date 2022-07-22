Ottawa Co. woman gains huge following by posting Michigan travel tips online

Jackie Kanyolo's platform, called "From Michigan With Love," now has more than 41,000 followers on TikTok.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan woman has taken to social media to share her love for Michigan, and her videos on TikTok now get hundreds of thousands of views. Her account has been growing every day.

Jackie Kanyolo lives in Ottawa County, but travels all over the state sharing what it has to offer.

Kanyolo's platform, called "From Michigan With Love," started as a blog for her and her husband as they explored Michigan. He is from Kenya and it was a way to show him around, and a chance for Jackie to learn more about her home state.

The small personal blog has now turned into several social media platforms. Jackie, her husband and her two-and-a-half-year-old son now share their experiences with more than 41,000 followers on TikTok.

"I wanted to create content in a way that's entertaining yet informative to people," said Jackie. "To inspire them to want to travel and see what's out there."

Jackie said she hopes her platform shows people to explore their own states, hometowns or places close by.

"I always try to find things to do that are very affordable, for families of all ages," she said. "And I'm getting such amazing feedback from people."

Jackie also said she's really focused on the 'hidden gems' all over the Great Lakes State.

"Go experience our state, go explore another town nearby," she said. "Muskegon alone really has hidden gem after hidden gem."

As her platform grows, Jackie hopes she can use it for good by helping cities around Michigan interact with visitors and vice versa.

"I hope I potentially can tag some of these tourism boards that will see what people are saying, and they can do more to make everyone feel safe visiting their town or city," Kanyolo said. "I'm trying to help the town and change perception if there is one out there."

"And this platform is no rose-colored glasses, I want it to be real," she added. "If we have a bad experience, I'm just not even going to feature it."

And with more followers, of course comes more feedback.

"It's crazy how controversial some places can be, like give Detroit a break people," she laughed.

Jackie said she had no idea how big her videos and platform would get, and what started just as a creative outlet for her has transformed into something so much more.

"I feel like I found my passion, and I'm getting so much fulfilment from it," Kanyolo said.

"I hope from my content and videos, people take away that you can explore your own back yard and see beauty right where you are. Come onto my page and let me inspire you!"

You can find Jackie and "From Michigan With Love" on Facebook, Instagram and of course TikTok.

