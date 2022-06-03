Ottawa Co. woman pleads guilty to filing a false police report, lying about home invasion/stabbing

"Did you intentionally make a false report of the commission of a home invasion and or a felonious assault," the judge asked. "Yes," Marisa Zavala replied.

HOLLAND, Mich. — An Ottawa County woman pleaded guilty in court today, after falsely telling police she was stabbed during a home invasion.

On April 18, 22-year-old Marisa Zavala told the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office that someone she didn't know broke into her home in Park Township, and stabbed her when her and her young child returned home.

Police spent hours searching for a suspect, even bringing out their K-9 unit among other resources.

Just days later, on April 22, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that Zavala's claims were 'unfounded,' meaning nothing she reported was found to be true.

On May 11, Zavala was charged with filing a false police report of a felony - which is a felony in itself. The next week, she was arraigned, given a $5,000 bond, and was able to post it the next day.

On Friday, Zavala was back at the 58th District Court in Holland in front of Judge Juanita Bocanegra. Zavala, and her attorney, agreed to a plea agreement, pleading guilty to a lesser misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report of a misdemeanor. For her guilty plea, the initial felony charge was dropped.

"On that date Ms. Zavala, did you intentionally make a false report of the commission of a home invasion and or a felonious assault to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office," Judge Bocanegra asked the defendant in court.

"Yes," Zavala answered.

"And did you do that knowing the report you were making was false," Bocanegra added.

"Yes," Zavala replied.

Zavala will be sentenced in July, and could face up to 93 days in prison and a fine of up to $500 for her misdemeanor charge.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.