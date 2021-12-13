x
20-year-old Hudsonville man injured after falling asleep at the wheel, crashing vehicle

Police say the man's vehicle drifted into the median and struck a tree after he fell asleep at the wheel.
Credit: Courtesy of Grand Haven Tribune
An Ottawa County Sheriff's Office cruiser.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 20-year-old Hudsonville man was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in Ottawa County.

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Chicago Drive. The man had been driving eastbound when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to drift into the median and strike a tree. The man was pinned in the vehicle and extricated by emergency personnel.

Police say the man suffered from a broken leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

This crash remains under investigation.

