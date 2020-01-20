HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A crash involving three cars in Holland Township killed one person and injured three others Sunday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said around 2:30 p.m. a 33-year-old driving a 2002 BMW SUV was heading east on Douglas Avenue near Adams Street when she lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line of the road. The SUV was then struck by a 2020 Nissan Rogue that was traveling west on Douglas Avenue.

A 44-year-old driving the Nissan was unable to avoid the BMW and crashed into the passenger door. The Nissan was then rear ended by a 1998 Jeep Cherokee by a 31-year-old woman who was also heading west and was unable to avoid the crash.

The 33-year-old woman driving the BMW was brought to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. A 16-year-old was the front seat passenger in the BMW and she was transferred to Spectrum Health in critical condition.

The 44-year-old woman driving the Nissan is in the hospital in serious condition. Her front seat passenger, an 18-year-old, was transferred to Spectrum Butterworth in serious condition.

The 31-year-old driving the Jeep was brought to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The intersection of Douglas Avenue at Adams Street was closed for three hours while police investigated. The incident remains under investigation.

