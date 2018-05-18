Ottawa County Deputies are asking for help locating a Marne man last seen in Florida on May 11, 2018.

Gerald Scott Walcott was last seen that morning in Avon Park, Florida. The last contact anyone had with him was a phone conversation at 6:12 p.m. that night.

The 62-year-old Walcott has a home address on 16th Avenue in Marne. He is 5'7" and weighs 155 pounds, he has light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Walcott may be in a 2010 black or dark navy Chevy Colbalt, with a license plate number of 5HDL2.

Anyone who has information on Walcott's location is asked to call Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at Central Dispatch 1-800-249-0911.

