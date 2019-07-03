OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County couple lost their entire home in a fire that started late Wednesday night.

One of the homeowners went back into his Tallmadge Township home to rescue his dogs just as deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff arrived on scene. A deputy ran into the burning home pulling the 63-year-old man safely out of the basement. Both the man and woman who lived in the house, located off Winans Street between Linden Drive and 26th Avenue, made it out safely. It is not yet known if the dogs survived.

Two people were taken to Spectrum Health Hospital in downtown Grand Rapids to be treated for smoke inhalation. The deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The home, located near Grand Valley University's Allendale campus, was a total loss, and it's not yet clear what started the fire.

Phil Dawson 13 ON YOUR SIDE

