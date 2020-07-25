Ottawa County man still missing one year after disappearance

Sunday, July 26, 2020 marks one year since Tien Pham was last seen.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One year after being reported missing, a Holland Township man has still not been located.

Sunday, July 26, 2020 marks one year since Tien Pham was last seen. At the time of his disappearance, Pham was 27 years old.

The investigation and search for Pham is still underway.

Sheriff detectives believe Pham was last seen near the intersection of 63rd Street and 134th Avenue in Allegan County in the morning hours of July 26, 2019.

He was last seen wearing blue cargo style shorts, a white T-shirt and carrying a tan colored backpack.

According to the initial report from the sheriff’s office, Pham did not show up for work that day and had not contacted his family.

Pham’s family told the office that his lack of communication was “out of the ordinary” for him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Pham are asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1877-88-SILENT.

