Ottawa County Parks mourns the loss of Bea Idema

Over the past several years, Bea has participated in many park and trail dedications for Ottawa County Parks.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Long-time supporter of the Ottawa County Parks System, Beatrice "Bea" Idema, passed away Thursday at the age of 99.

Idema has made a significant impact through donations to the Ottawa County Parks System and the Grand River Greenway campaign through the Bill and Bea Idema Foundation.

“Bea had an adventurous spirit, a kind, giving heart, and an infectious joy. We will miss her dearly. She grew up in Allendale Township and often spent her childhood exploring the Grand River. With her many gifts, so many will be able to grow in fondness and love for these special places as she did growing up,” said Monica Verplank, co-chair of the Grand River Greenway Capital Campaign.

The Grand River Greenway Campaign preserves significant natural, historical and cultural features as well as promote healthier, happier and more vibrant communities along the Grand River.

“The gifts of Bea and her family had such a significant impact on the Grand River Greenway Project. I was lucky enough to see Bea at Connor Bayou this summer. She was smiling ear to ear witnessing the beauty of the park system and so excited for what's to come! It is fitting that the trail — the Idema Explorers Trail — connecting the Greenway parks together will bear her name, but more importantly, preserve her memory,” said Samantha Verplank, who is also co-chair of the Grand River Greenway Capital Campaign.

Idema grew up in Allendale Township near the Grand Ravines County Park and contributed to making the park a "enchanting and beloved experience."

“We give Bea Idema full credit for helping to make the Grand Ravines one of our most popular parks. People instantly fall in love with the wide-open views of the Grand River and all of the park’s hidden places. The park also has a unique personality with amenities that are unlike anywhere else in the park system — the Ravines Overlook, the Suspension Bridge, and soon, the Ravines Tree House. All of these things just delighted Bea and gave her a big smile. Grand Ravines is a reflection of Bea’s joy in helping to create such special places for everyone to enjoy,” said Bobbi Jones Sabine, President of the Ottawa County Parks Foundation. “We’re really going to miss her.”

As part of Bea and Bill Idema's legacy, the Idema Explorers Trail will forever be a beautiful and scenic trail where people can enjoy the Grand River Greenway.

“The whole Ottawa County Parks family will greatly miss Bea Idema, who was ‘a friend of nature, with a passion for fun and good times’ as it states on the dedication plaque for the Bea Aldrink Eastmanville Legacy Segment,” said Ottawa County Parks Director Jason Shamblin. “As is always the case with Bea, the plaque also invites others to share in the fun: ‘Now, it’s your time to make memories.’”

For more information about Bea's funeral service, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.