OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Due to the Coast Guard Festival, Ottawa County will be doing their outdoor warning siren test on the second Friday of August. The county plans to do the test at noon on Friday, August 9.

These tests normally occur on the first Friday of every month, April through October. These tests are to provide people who are outside and away from radio or television to seek additional information on hazards that could threaten public safety.

Ottawa County also provided these safety tips:

Know where safe rooms are that could provide protection during a storm event.

Have an emergency kit and plan for your family.

Be alert and situationally aware of changing weather conditions.

Subscribe to the Ottawa County Emergency Alerts through your Smart911 profile.

