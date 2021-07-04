Ottawa County police investigating shots fired in Allendale

Shell casings were found at the scene, but police located no injuries, signs of injuries or property damage.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of shots fired early Sunday morning on S University Drive in Allendale.

Police say they responded to reports of a fight in progress around 2:55 a.m. While on the line, dispatchers heard gunshots in the background of the call. Responding officers located shell casings but no victims. After inspecting the area, police found no signs of injuries or property damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

