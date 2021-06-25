Ottawa County program shows levels of E. coli in water

The Beach Watch program, run by Ottawa County Department of Health, pulls samples of water from local beaches and tests them for their levels of E. coli.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Health operates a Beach Watch program that will test water samples for E. coli throughout the summer and post the results online.

High levels of E. coli mean that fecal contamination and harmful bacteria may be present in the water.

If the results of three samples average less than 300 E. coli per 100 milliliters, the water has minimal risk of spreading diseases. Anything above this mark can be dangerous for nearby individuals.

Samples collected on Wednesday from beaches all over Ottawa County collected are listed below:

Recreational water illnesses are spread by swallowing, breathing in the mists or aerosols from, or having contact with any body of contaminated water, the CDC reports.

Water can become contaminated through heavy rainfalls, agricultural runoff, animal excrements and faulty septic systems.

Coming into contact with harmful bacteria and microbes can lead to ear, eye, nose and throat infections, gastrointestinal illness, skin rashes or parasitic infections.

The County’s Department of Health offers a few helpful tips to avoiding or minimizing recreational water illnesses:

Do not swallow lake water and avoid getting water in your mouth.

Wash your hands with soap and water before eating.

Take your kids on bathroom breaks and be sure young children wear clean swim diapers.

Do not swim when you are sick. You can spread germs in the water and make other people sick.

Do not swim in water that appears murky, smells foul or looks polluted in any way.

Avoid swimming immediately after heavy rainfall.

Do not feed seagulls.

Shower when you return home.

The results of the Beach Watch sample testing will be posted throughout the next couple months.

