1 killed, 2 seriously injured after being ejected in Ottawa Co. rollover crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a rollover crash in Ottawa County.

Police say the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on 48th Avenue. A Mercury Milan had been traveling southbound when it lost control and rolled several times. All three of the occupants were not wearing seat belts, police say, and they were ejected during the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two occupants were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

