Ottawa County Sheriff's Office searching for 69-year-old missing man

Thomas Harkema was last seen leaving his residence in the area of 152nd Ave and W. Lakewood Boulevard on foot between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm.
Credit: ocso

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Park Township.

Investigators say that around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, they received a call about 69-year-old Thomas Harkema was missing. They say he was last seen leaving his residence in the area of 152nd Ave and W. Lakewood Boulevard on foot between 7:00 pm and 7:30 pm. 

Harkema is described to be last wearing a Grand Valley Sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans and blue tennis shoes. He was also walking a small white dog.

OCSO, with help from a K9 from the Holland Department of Public Safety, is actively searching for him.

You are asked to call 911 or 1-800-249-0911 if you see Thomas Harkema or have any information.

