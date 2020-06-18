Ottawa County Sheriff's Office looking for missing 92-year-old man

The family of Robert Locke reported him missing early on Wednesday.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 92-year-old male from the Blendon Township area.

The family of Robert Locke reported him missing early on Wednesday. The family is concerned for his safety as this is unusual behavior for Locke.

Locke is driving a 2004 silver Toyota Sienna mini-van with license plate DYD 8149.

Locke is 5'8" tall, 175 pounds, blue eyes and grey hair.

Anybody with information on the location of Locke is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or the Silent Observer.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.