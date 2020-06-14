Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responds to car, motorcycle crash

The motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet but did sustain some injures.

HOLLAND, Michigan — On Sunday afternoon at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car versus motorcycle personal injury accident.

The accident occurred on Ottawa Beach Road near Chippewa Drive in Park Township.

Investigation shows that a 25-year-old male from Holland was headed westbound in a Honda Odyssey when he slowed down for a vehicle in front of him that was turning west.

A BMW R12 motorcycle, which was driven by a 61-year-old Holland man, was behind the Odyssey and could not slow down in time, thus striking the rear of the Odyssey.

Police said that the motorcycle operator was wearing a helmet but did sustain some injures. He was transported to Holland Community Hospital.

The driver of the Honda Odyssey was not injured.

