Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responds to fatal motorcycle crash

Although he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the driver received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Robinson Township Fire Department, responded to a motorcycle crash Sunday morning at approximately 7:06 a.m.

The crash occurred on Lake Michigan Drive and M231 in Robinson Township.

Upon arrival, responding units located a 2009 black Honda motorcycle on the south side of the intersection, about 25 yards off the roadway; the crash scene was not visible from the roadway, police say.

Officers believe the crash occurred during the early hours of June 28.

Preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was southbound on M231 when it went through the intersection at Lake Michigan Drive and drove off the south side of the roadway.

The 56-year-old driver, a male from West Olive, was thrown from the vehicle. Although he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the driver received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the driver has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.