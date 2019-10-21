COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — A 24-year-old woman is in serious condition after being shot in what Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies appears to be an accidental shooting.

The incident was called in around 5:30 p.m. at a home on 80th Avenue near State Road in Coopersville.

A man was detained and is cooperating with police.

Deputies at the scene said there were three small children in the house, and they are now staying with relatives.

