Drivers taken to hospital after Ottawa County traffic crash

48th Avenue is back open after being closed for an hour.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a traffic crash in Jamestown Township Friday evening, that injured two people.

It happened at 6:31 p.m., deputies say a 19-year-old driving a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe westbound on Chicago Drive failed to stop at a red light at 48th Avenue. Her car a 2006 Ford Fusion driven by a 21-year-old man.

Both drivers had minor injuries and were taken to Zeeland Hospital for treatment. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

One westbound lane of Chicago Drive and 48th Avenue were closed for nearly an hour.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

