Two probable cases of monkeypox announced in Ottawa Co.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two probable cases of monkeypox have been identified in Ottawa County, the Department of Public Health says.

Health officials say the tests are pending confirmation with the CDC, but are believed to be positive cases.

The patients have been told to isolate and the Department of Public Health is identifying and monitoring close contacts of the individuals.

Monkeypox can take three to 20 days after becoming infected to show symptoms, health officials say. A person can become infected by direct contact with diseased rashes or scabs, through bodily fluids during intimate contact, respiratory droplets spreading during face-to-face contact or touching items that have been touched with an infectious rash.

Ottawa County Health says symptoms may include the following: Fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms (sore throat, nasal congestion or cough) and a rash that can appear on the face, body, inside the mouth, genitals or other parts of the body.

At-risk individuals can take the following precautions to prevent monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like MPV.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPV.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with MPV.

Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPV.

Do not touch the bedding, towels or clothing of a person with MPV.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

To find up-to-date data on monkeypox statewide and beyond, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services MPV page.

