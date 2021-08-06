1 hurt after ATV accident in Ottawa County

The man driving the ATV suffered a large gash in his leg after trying to drive over a tree branch. He is expected to recover.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — One person was hurt after an ATV accident Friday night. It happened near powerlines around 118th Avenue and N Cedar Drive in Robinson Township around 11:11 p.m.

A 26-year-old man was driving the ATV with a 19-year-old female as a passenger. He attempted to drive over a tree branch that was laying in the trail. The branch punctured the fender of the ATV and hit the driver, causing a large gash in his leg.

That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. The passenger was not hurt. Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.