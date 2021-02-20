19-year-old seriously hurt after snowmobile crash

He hit a power pole causing lines to fall in the roadway. No one else was injured.

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old is being treated for life threatening injuries after crashing a snowmobile in Ottawa County.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before midnight Friday on Pierce Street west of 64th Avenue in Allendale Township.

The sheriff's office said the 19-year-old hit a power pole and broke it. The crash caused lines to fall into the roadway.

The man was not wearing a helmet, the press release said.

Deputies are continuing to investigate what happened, no one else was hurt in the incident.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.