2 men injured in Spring Lake crash

One of the drivers tried to run from the scene of the crash, but was stopped by residents in the area.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Two men were sent to the hospital after an attempted hit-and-run crash in Spring Lake Township Thursday night.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Fruitport Road and Willows Drive.

The sheriff's office said a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 22-year-old Grand Haven man crash into a Toyota Land Cruiser driven by a 50-year-old Spring Lake Township man. The exact circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

After the collision, the Grand Haven man drove off from the scene until he lost control of the pickup truck and stopped in a nearby front yard. The driver then got out and tried to run off, but residents from the area stopped him and kept him in the area until police could show up.

The sheriff's office said both drivers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Both are in stable condition.

This crash remains under investigation and any witnesses are asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 1-800-249-0911.

