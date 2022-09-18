2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash

Police say they were stuck inside the car until first responders arrived and extracted them.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens.

Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning.

The car was traveling south when it ran off the road and hit a power pole. It then crashed into a large tree at high speed. Police say the teens were stuck inside the car until first responders arrived and extracted them.

A 15-year-old boy from Hudsonville was the driver and sustained critical injuries. The passenger was a 14-year-old girl from Jenison with serious injuries. Both are being cared to at Spectrum Butterworth.

Lakeshore Drive was closed due to the clearing of the scene and for Consumers Energy to remove downed powerlines from the road.

