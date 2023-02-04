Ottawa Co. Sheriff's Office investigating traffic stop and crash that left 26-year-old hospitalized

Investigators say he exited the car after being stopped for a traffic stop and ran way to avoid the deputies.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Ferrysburg that left one man hospitalized Saturday evening.

The incident happened around 7 p.m., when deputies were making a traffic stop on US-31 northbound near Van Wagoner Road.

Investigators say the 26-year-old passenger of the vehicle that was pulled over had exited the car and ran way to avoid the deputies. He headed westbound, crossed the median, and ran onto the southbound lanes despite oncoming traffic and was hit.

First responders treated him on the scene, and he was then hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officials say no one else was injured.

Authorities say both northbound and southbound lanes of US-31 between Van Wagoner Road and Taft Street are closed.

