37-year-old Sparta man arrested after foot pursuit in Ottawa County

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office after fleeing on foot from a traffic violation on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect had fled from deputies in Georgetown Township around the area of Main St. and Baldwin shortly after 3 p.m., police say.

Deputies say that he continued eastbound onto I-196 when his Honda Pursuit self-malfunctioned on the ramp. When it completely stopped on the way to Chicago drive that was closed due to construction, that's when the foot pursuit began.

A lieutenant with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says that as he was running, the man told police he had a gun.

He ran down a hill and went into the retention pond, police say, and that's when K9 units were used to track the suspect. When the man emerged from the water nearly 10 minutes later, he ran back up the hill and onto the highway.

When he crossed it and found himself on the median, police say that's when he was caught, but no weapon was found.

Investigators say the man is from Sparta and already had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

As he's now being held at the Ottawa County Jail, authorities say he's no danger to the public.

