40-year-old seriously hurt after motorcycle crash

Deputies think alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The man was not wearing a helmet.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 40-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle overnight Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Johnson in Tallamadge Township just before 1 a.m.

That area of road goes from paved to dirt. Deputies think alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

The man was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.