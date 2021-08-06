40-year-old seriously hurt after motorcycle crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 40-year-old man has suffered serious injuries after being thrown from his motorcycle overnight Saturday.
The crash happened at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Johnson in Tallamadge Township just before 1 a.m.
That area of road goes from paved to dirt. Deputies think alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.
The man was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries.
