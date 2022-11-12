48-year-old mini-bike driver dies following crash with truck

The 18-year-old truck driver was with two 14-year-old boys also from Allegan, and authorities say that none of them are injured.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man has died after crashing into a truck in Holland Saturday evening, says the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The deputies were responding to reports that a pick-up truck and mini-bike collided sometime around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 12. near Ransom Street.

Investigators say that when they arrived, they found that a 48-year-old man driving a mini-bike had to be treated at the scene for injuries and was taken away to be hospitalized, but soon died from them.

They say what led to the incident is that the 48-year-old had failed to yield to a 18-year-old Allendale man driving a pick-up truck that was southbound. The mini-biker did not have his headlights on while entering 96th Ave. from private property, resulting in hitting the truck.

While the Sheriff's Office continues to investigate, 96th Ave. is currently closed between New Holland and Quincy St.

