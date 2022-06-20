Man critically injured in motorcycle crash in Holland Twp.

Police say the driver was not wearing a helmet when he lost control of his motorcycle.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A man is critically injured after crashing his motorcycle in Holland Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The incident took place around 5:07 p.m. Monday as the driver went north in the area of 136th Avenue and Depot Lane.

The driver, a 56-year-old male, was not wearing a helmet at the time he lost control of his motorcycle. When he lost control, the motorcycle fell on its side and slid across the road, police say.

The man has been transported to Holland Community Hospital by ambulance and is in critical condition. The exact extent of his injuries remain unknown at this time.

