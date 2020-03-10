8-year-old girl struck by minivan in Georgetown Township

The girl was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 8-year-old girl was struck by a minivan in Georgetown Township Saturday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said they responded to 28th Avenue north of Baldwin Street shortly before 2 p.m.

The investigation found that an 85-year-old Jenison woman was driving a Toyota Sienna minivan south on 28th Avenue. Police said the 8-year-old girl was waiting to cross the street with her family to go to Dale Wagner Park, which is a Little League complex.

The girl went ahead of her family and ran in front of the minivan, police said. The driver did not have time to swerve or stop, and the girl was hit by the minivan.

The girl was taken to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. The driver of the minivan was not injured.

Police said speed and alcohol are not a factor in the crash.

28th Avenue was shut down for about an hour during the investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.