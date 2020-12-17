Armed carjacking and police chase ends in arrest, sheriff says

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office arrested one of two suspects in the incident. The second is still at large.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County say they have made an arrest after an armed carjacking and short police chase Wednesday night.

It all started around 10:45 p.m. at the Pierce Locale Apartments in Allendale, according to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the area on a report that two people were held at gunpoint by two subjects and their vehicle was stolen.

The sheriff's office said Ottawa County Central Dispatch received a second call from separate victims reporting an attempted robbery in the same area. The suspects in both cases had the same descriptions, the press release explained.

The stolen vehicle was spotted going east on Fillmore from 48th Avenue and deputies in the area were able to track it down to the Jenison area to try and stop it. But when they tried, the sheriff's office said the vehicle fled into Grandville. The driver took a turn too hard, ran off the road, and crashed into a tree in the area of Canal and Blackfoot.

The sheriff's office said the two suspect got out of the vehicle and tried to run. One of them was taken into custody immediately and lodged at the Ottawa County Jail. The second was able to get away, even after K9 tracks by both Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Police Department.

The second suspect is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff's office described the suspect as a Black man in his early 20's. He was last seen wearing dark jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

The sheriff's office said one handgun was recovered at the scene, but the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536

