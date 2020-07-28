Body to be exhumed for Ottawa County cold case from 1967

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the remains of the victim would be exhumed on Wednesday in hopes of furthering the homicide investigation.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has release a computer generated image of a 1967 homicide victim in hopes that it will bring more answers to the cold case investigation.

On Oct. 20 1967, the sheriff's office said hunters found the partially nude body of a black woman near the intersection of 52nd Avenue and Fillmore Street in Blendon Township.

The woman's body had been there between three to seven days, and the sheriff's office said an autopsy showed that she died of blunt force trauma to the head. It also showed she was strangled to death.

Her death was ruled a homicide, but she went unidentified for more than 50 years. She is believed to have been between 16 and 21 years of age, around 5'7" and between 90 and 100 pounds at the time of death.

The sheriff's office said the investigation into her death continued for years and multiple law enforcement agencies shared information, including Michigan State Police and the FBI. However, no one could successfully identify the woman and she was buried on Nov. 3, 1967 in an unidentified grave at Blendon Cemetery on Tyler Street.

In May 2018, the sheriff's office cold case team submitted the information about the victim into a national database that helps resolve unidentified missing persons and unresolved homicide cases, but with no luck in identifying the 1967 victim.

In May 2020, the cold case team began to explore the possibility of exhuming the unidentified victim’s remains in hopes of extracting DNA to identify the victim and further the homicide investigation, the sheriff's office explained.

Detectives got an order of disinterment from the 58th District Court back in June 2020. They wanted to remove the victim from the cemetery and use modern technology to identify the victim's DNA.

The sheriff's office said because of the possible young age of the victim at the time of her death, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was contacted and the center has provided resources to include forensic anthropology.

Investigators have now assembled a team from the funeral home, the cemetery, the medical examiner’s office, a Michigan State Police human remains analyst, the National Center for Missing and Exploded Children anthropology consultants, and Michigan State University.

On Wednesday, July 29, the victim's remains will be exhumed from the cemetery and taken to a lab for further investigation.

"This could be a lengthy process but the purpose is twofold," the sheriff office explained in a press release. "First, to identify the victim who since 1967 has been in an unmarked grave at the cemetery and second, to further the homicide investigation."

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation or the identity of the victim is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or tips can be sent to MOSOTIPS.com.

