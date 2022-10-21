Ottawa County authorities investigating police impersonator who robbed woman during fake stop

A Muskegon woman called 911 after she was pulled over by a police impersonator on I-196 near the 10 mile marker Thursday.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities in West Michigan are on the hunt for a man pretending to be a police officer.

A Muskegon woman called 911 around 1 a.m. Thursday to report someone impersonating a police officer had pulled her over, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The man, described as having a tall, thin build with scruffy facial hair forcibly took her wallet on I-196 Westbound near the 10 mile marker in Crockery Township, police report.

He got away with cash and the woman's credit cards, detectives said.

The vehicle involved was a black or dark blue 4-door sedan with the word "Police" in white lettering on the passenger side. The car had overhead lights on it.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they don't have any sheriff's vehicles that match that description, and they haven't received any other reports like this in the area.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or online at mosotips.com.

