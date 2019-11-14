COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Local bars are feeling the sting, as one of Michigan's major liquor distributors tries to correct an issue causing statewide shortages.

The Republic National Distributing Company had a score of backlogged orders after moving to a new facility in Livonia. The company cited software issues as a reason for the delivery issues and stock shortages, according to a release from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission (MLCC).

One order will come, the other one won't, said June Brown, manager of Southside Bar & Grill in Coopersville.

"They'll say it'll be here the next day, and it doesn't even show up sometimes," Brown said. "Sometimes it doesn't show up for two or three days."

It's been a hassle explaining the shortages to customers, said Travis White, who manages Champs Bar & Grill, the only other bar in Coopersville.

"Hopefully this gets resolved soon before customers go elsewhere," White said.

The MLCC has received over 500 complaints about the shortages from business owners since launching a complaint submission form on Nov. 8, according to spokesperson Jeannie Vogel.

The Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) announced on Nov. 12 that customers with standard delivery orders for the week will not receive their shipments. They will need to reorder the week of Nov. 17.

"We apologize to our customers and suppliers," said Steve Rochow, executive vice president for Michigan. "We know this will cause some of our customers serious difficulties, but we are confident this solution will get us back to normal."

In a statement, the MLCC said:

"The Michigan Liquor Control Commission has called on one of the principal authorized distribution agents (ADA), NWS Michigan LLC, doing business as Republic National Distributing Company, to implement a corrective plan of action that will immediately address liquor licensee complaints regarding delivery issues, stock shortages, and lack of customer service that are negatively impacting their businesses. RNDC, one of State’s three ADAs, is responsible for the warehousing and delivery of spirit products on behalf of MLCC to its licensees.

“We are holding RNDC accountable on how they plan to fix this situation for our licensees,” said MLCC Chair Pat Gagliardi. “It’s our priority to ensure our licensees have their shelves stocked for the public, especially in advance of the holiday season.”

