MARNE, Mich. — Saturday evening, a benefit was held for Emily Chatman, an Ottawa County woman who died on Nov. 7 after being shot in the head.

The benefit was held at an American Legion post in Marne.

Emily Chatman, 24, was shot on Oct. 21. Ottawa County Deputies said Jaron Chatman called 911 and told them he accidentally shot his wife and was trying to control the bleeding. She was in critical condition for over two weeks before dying from her injuries.

The death was ruled a homicide. Jaron Chatman, 25, was initially arraigned on the charges of reckless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and felony firearms. He is now facing a manslaughter charge.

According to Emily Chatman's obituary, she is survived by her three children, her mother and siblings.

If you would like to donate to the Emily Chatman fund, donations can be made out to the "Benefit of Emily Chatman" and sent to 1160 Franklin Ct., Marne, Mich. 49435.

