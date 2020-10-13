Camping, beach, fishing pier considered at Ottawa Sands

Feedback on the plans will be discussed at the Nov. 4 meeting of the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission.

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — Camping, a day-use beach, a fishing pier, and boardwalk and a pavilion along the Grand River are among the possible improvements being considered at Ottawa Sands Park.

Ottawa County Parks recently released two concept plans for the park, located off North Shore Drive in Ferrysburg. The plans are very similar, and offer a look at what improvements could look like at the park in coming years.

Jessica VanGinhoven, the communications specialist for the county parks department, said the process of developing a master plan was done by an outside company and includes public comment.

“Some of these we do ourselves, but we knew we had to bring somebody in to listen to all the stakeholders, listen to the public, listen to everyone who had an opinion,” she said.

While many people said they liked the park as it is, others noted a lack of access makes it difficult for many to enjoy Ottawa Sands, which includes an 80-acre lake and Grand River frontage.

“It’s a nice quiet spot, so people don’t want the heart of it to change,” VanGinhoven said. “It’s peaceful and they like going there, but it’s not accessible to everyone. The paths around the lake are sandy and it’s a long walk in. This place is beautiful and we need to open it up to more people.

“And, of course, there are two wonderful water features at the park that aren’t really accessible in any way,” she continued. “The inland lake has catch-and-release fishing, but people want to swim, have kayaks and paddleboards and use it for watersports. Additionally, along the Grand River, there are a lot of opportunities for paddlers and boaters. Those are two major amenities that could be improved.”

Camping is also something that many people want to see added to the park.

Both concepts feature the following:

A group camping area

Outfitted camping featuring cabins, yurts and a treehouse

Paved trails

A boardwalk overlook on the west side of the lake

A day-use beach on the southeast side of the lake, including a pavilion, parking and a nature-based play/discovery area

A boating center with canoe and kayak rentals

An elevated boardwalk along the Grand River

A river promenade area, including boat docks, a plaza and interpretive area

A paddler’s campground

A dune overlook tour near the south end of the property

Feedback on the plans will be discussed at the Nov. 4 meeting of the Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Commission. The meeting will be open to public comment via a Zoom link, which can be found at miOttawa.org/Parks.

VanGinhoven stressed that the proposed improvements are in the infancy stage, and anyone who has comments or questions should attend the Nov. 4 meeting, or reach out to park staff at 616-738-4810.

“We don’t have any money budgeted for this, but we like to do our master plans soon after acquisition,” she said. “This plan isn’t set in stone. It’s very much conceptional and it won’t happen overnight.”

Part of the planning process includes a two-day collaborative engagement session with representatives from Ferrysburg, Grand Haven, Michigan State Parks, Ottawa County Parks staff, county commissioners and Kitchel-Lindquist-Hartger Dunes Preserve staff.

Common goals out of that focus session include: improved and connected trails, unique camping experiences, ecological and historic awareness, improved parking, Grand River interaction, and economic development and tourism.

On July 18, a Community Field Day was held at the park, asking for visitor feedback. Suggestions ranged from improved trails, more trails, benches by the lake, more ADA-accessible trails, a zip line and paddleboat rentals.

An online survey sought public opinion on future improvements, and out of nearly 900 responses, the top opportunities included hiking, nonmotorized boating, swimming, wildlife viewing, camping, fishing, mountain biking trails, picnic shelters, Grand River access and modern restroom facilities.

Overuse was the top concern among those surveyed. Other concerns included camping, over-development, habitat loss, lake access (disturbing the pristine lake by allowing boating and swimming), parking and traffic, wildlife disruption, and increased cost to visit.

The 345-acre park was purchased from the Ottawa Sand Co. in 2017, and was officially opened to the public two years ago. The park was purchased with the help of grants and funds raised by the Land Conservancy of West Michigan.

This story originally appeared in the Grand Haven Tribune.

