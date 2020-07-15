Sheriff: Suspect breaking into cars shoots at homeowner

Authorities are still looking for the suspect, according to a press release.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Ottawa County are looking for the person who shot at a homeowner after being confronted for breaking into vehicles.

According to a press release from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, it happened on Hillcrest Road around 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies were sent to the area on reports that someone was breaking into cars in the area. A homeowner came out and confronted the person, who then pulled a gun out and fired, according to the press release.

Deputies said the suspect ran south on Hillcrest Road. A K-9 unit was called in and tracked the suspect down to a nearby business, but that person was not located.

The suspect did not hit anyone with gunfire. No one was injured in the incident, according to the sheriff's office.

The press release did not provide a suspect description. Deputies are still investigating the situation.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

