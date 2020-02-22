MARNE, Mich. — Almost 500 people were without power overnight Saturday, after a car crashed into a power pole on 8th Avenue north of Garfield Street.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 29-year-old man from the Conklin area was driving north on 8th Avenue when he left the roadway at a high rate of speed. Deputies say his Subaru hit a driveway and then flipped several times. The car hit a power pole and broke it into several pieces.

The man was able to climb out of the car and was taken to the hospital with possible internal injuries. Consumers Energy responded to the crash and is still working to restore power. According to the Consumers Energy Outage Map, as of 7 a.m. 475 people were without power in the area. Consumers Energy has advised that the power will remain out until they are able to replace the broken pole.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is still investigating what happened.

RELATED: FedEx truck carrying acid catches fire on Branch County freeway

RELATED: 27-year-old woman ID'd after crash involving Rapid bus

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.