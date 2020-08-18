Sheriff's office investigating after two Coopersville car dealerships broken into overnight

The Betten Baker Ford dealership and the Chrysler/Dodge/Ram dealership next door were broken into overnight Tuesday

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two car dealerships in Coopersville were broken into overnight Tuesday.

According to a press release, around 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, a deputy was on patrol and found a broken window at the Betten Baker Ford dealership, located at 940 O'Malley Drive.

While investigating, deputies determined that unknown suspects broke a glass window in order to get inside the dealership.

Suspects also broke a window at the Chrysler/Dodge/Ram dealership next door.

Deputies are currently working with dealership employments to determine what, if anything, was taken from either business.

No suspects were located on the scene and the incidents are under active investigation.

This comes just a day after authorities in Grand Rapids and Wyoming report possible break-ins at auto centers on Division Avenue. It's not immediately clear if any of these incidents are connected.