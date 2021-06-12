Deputies attempting to identify unknown substance left on railroad tracks

Ottawa County is asking anyone with information to come forward.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Around 9 p.m. deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious object on the railroad track near the Hayes Street crossing east of 8th Avenue.

Deputies found a cardboard box containing an unknown substance. Ottawa County's Hazardous Materials team got involved to try and identify it.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or OCCDA at 1-800-249-0911.

