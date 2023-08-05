Director of U.S. Coast Guard Festival laid to rest

Commander Michael J. Smith USCG (Retired) served with the Coast Guard for 17 years. He died in April after a brief illness.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A funeral service was held today for the long time director of the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven.

Today's services were held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spring Lake.

For directing the Coast Guard Festival for 17 years before retiring, Smith is receiving full military honors.

"We will always remember Michael for the celebration of life that he was an embodiment of," said Teresa Sullivan, a friend. "He just made everything an occasion."

Sullivan says that Smith made everyone feel like they were someone special.

"If we could all take a little part of that with us, as we have here today and celebrate life the way Michael always did."

She says that what they're doing today to honor him is special and worth celebrating.

The anchor on top of Dewey Hill has been up for several days to honor Smith, and will be lowered Monday at sunset, which is at 8:53 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come watch and pay their respects.

You can provide a memorial contribution to the festival in honor of Smith here.

There are plans to honor him at this year's Coast Guard Festival.

The Coast Guard Festival unofficially began in 1924 as a picnic and rowing competition. The first official Coast Guard Festival was celebrated in 1937.

