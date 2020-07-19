Police: Driver checking Snapchat crashes into 4 construction barrels, road sign, 2 other vehicles

The driver lost control of his truck and crashed into two other vehicles, one of which was parked.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 20-year-old Allendale man crashed into two other vehicles Sunday afternoon in Georgetown Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the man admitted to taking his eyes off the road to check Snapchat on his phone and adjust the radio when he lost control of his vehicle.

The investigation determined his 2010 GMC Sierra went off Cottonwood Drive, hitting four construction barrels on the sidewalk, striking a road sign and crashing into a 2010 Ford Focus. The GMC then slid across Baldwin Street, over the curb and into the parking lot of a Walgreens where the truck crashed into a parked vehicle, then stopped.

A 71-year-old Jenison woman and an 80-year-old Jenison man in the Ford Focus were both injured in the incident. They were taken to the hospital for what police believe are non-life threatening injuries, but their condition is unknown at this time.

The owner of the third vehicle had just parked and was walking away from his vehicle when he heard the crash and saw the GMC coming across the grass and hit his vehicle.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: