EB lanes of Chicago Drive closed due to wrong way crash

The sheriff's office said it's not yet known why the Toyota Sienna was driving into oncoming traffic.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — The eastbound lanes of Chicago Drive near Cottonwood in Ottawa County are closed due to a crash Friday morning.

It happened around 7:20 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says an 88-year-old Jenison man driving a Toyota Sienna was going west in the eastbound lane of Chicago Drive. A 27-year-old Grand Rapids driving a Honda CRV was eastbound on Chicago Drive just east of Cottonwood.

The Toyota Sienna struck the Honda CRV head-on.

The sheriff's office said it's not yet known why the Toyota Sienna was driving into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Toyota Sienna was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated by Georgetown Township Fire. He was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Honda CRV was also injured and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said that Chicago Drive would remain closed while the scene was investigated.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.