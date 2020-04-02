OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A teen was found Monday night by a deputy from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office after he was reported missing earlier in the day, deputies say.

Eli Schroeck, 17, was reported missing by his family around 5 p.m. Monday. Deputies originally thought he may have been in danger, however, he was found around 10:15 p.m. Monday night.

He is reunited with his family and is under the care of doctors at a local hospital.

