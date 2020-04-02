OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office are searching for a "possibly endangered" missing 17-year-old boy.

Eli Schroeck left his home in the area of Stanton Street and Hiawatha Drive around 5 p.m. Monday. His family has not heard from him since then despite their efforts.

Schroeck is a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and unknown additional clothing.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911 or Silent Observer.

