Ottawa County hosting second expungement clinic this month

The clinic will be held Oct. 28 and will help eligible residents begin the expungement process. Those interested must register online before the clinic.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Public Defender Office will be holding an expungement fair to help residents begin the process of expunging their criminal convictions.

This is the second clinic the county has hosted. In April, 61 Ottawa County residents attended to get the expungement process underway.

By removing those convictions from their records, residents can ease the challenges in finding jobs and homes.

"In Ottawa County, we understand that some residents have made mistakes in their pasts, have served their sentences, and are on roads to better lives. Criminal records can put obstacles in those paths for those residents and their families," said Assistant Public Defender Patrick Kolehouse. "We want to ease that burden so these residents can more easily find jobs, housing and other opportunities for better futures."

Those interested in attending should register here before the clinic. Not all convictions can be expunged, and the registration paperwork can help people determine if they are eligible.

Interested attendees should not expect their records to be cleared at the clinic, as the process can take several months. Officials will help begin the process and give guidance to those seeking expungement.

Along with learning about expungement, attendees can obtain conviction records, be fingerprinted, complete paperwork and schedule a court date.

The clinic will be held Oct. 28 from noon until 4 p.m. at the Holland Courthouse.

