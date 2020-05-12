x
Ottawa County

Female extricated from vehicle after rollover crash in Ottawa County

Initial reports said one vehicle has rolled over and occupants were trapped inside.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Friday night just after 7 p.m., Ottawa County deputies were dispatched to a 2-car injury crash in front of Life Stream Church in Allendale.

Initial reports said one vehicle has rolled over and occupants were trapped inside. 

Investigation on scene showed a Jeep driven by a 29-year-old female had pulled onto Lake Michigan Drive from the Life Stream Church parking lot, into the path of a Ford pickup.

The collision caused the pickup to roll, trapping the 39-year-old passenger inside.

Allendale township fire crews extricated her from the vehicle and she sustained non-life threatening injuries. Neither driver was injured in the crash.

4 children who were in the Jeep were properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office.

