Female extricated from vehicle after rollover crash in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Friday night just after 7 p.m., Ottawa County deputies were dispatched to a 2-car injury crash in front of Life Stream Church in Allendale.
Initial reports said one vehicle has rolled over and occupants were trapped inside.
Investigation on scene showed a Jeep driven by a 29-year-old female had pulled onto Lake Michigan Drive from the Life Stream Church parking lot, into the path of a Ford pickup.
The collision caused the pickup to roll, trapping the 39-year-old passenger inside.
Allendale township fire crews extricated her from the vehicle and she sustained non-life threatening injuries. Neither driver was injured in the crash.
4 children who were in the Jeep were properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriffs Office.
