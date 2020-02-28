ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An early morning fire destroyed a pole barn that housed a contracting business in Ottawa County Friday.

The owner of Koeman Contracting and Shoreline Rocks, Brian Koeman, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that 911 dispatchers called him around a fire at his business, located at 5220 Chicago Dr., around 1:45 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the pole barn is a total loss.

Koeman Contracting is a commercial excavating and truck transportation business and has been delivering large rocks to the lakeshore to help combat Lake Michigan erosion for the last month. Both ventures operated out of the pole barn.

Koeman said he moved his company into the pole barn in Zeeland Township just 13 months ago.

It's not immediately clear what started the fire, but Koeman said he plans on rebuilding.

"We'll rebuild, we'll move on," Koeman said. "I don't know what the good Lord's plan is, what is message is -- but we'll survive. We've got a great community here. West Michigan is a good place to live. We'll build a new building and be back at again."

The incident is under investigation.

