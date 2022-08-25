No injuries reported in 'small' fire at Spring Lake elementary school

School was not in session at the time of the fire. The first day of classes at Holmes Elementary is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 29.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A classroom was damaged Thursday morning by a fire at Holmes Elementary School in the Spring Lake Public Schools district.

In an email to staff members, Superintendent Dennis Furton said the fire alarm was triggered just after 6 a.m. The sprinkler system was set off as fire crews responded to the scene. The fire is believed to have only impacted one classroom.

While no one was injured in the fire, Furton says the classroom will need "significant cleanup and repair" due to water and smoke damage. Cleanup crews are ready to begin the process once the scene is cleared.

Furton says the sprinkler system appears to have worked properly.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the investigation is underway.

