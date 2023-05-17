'We're being forced': Residents of multiple West Michigan mobile home communities speak out after rent hike for internet and cable

After Boulder Ridge of Allendale residents began to speak out, some at sister property Logan Estates in Zeeland say they're seeking lawyers to challenge the change.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Residents of both Logan Estates in Zeeland and Boulder Ridge of Allendale are speaking out after a letter in the mail told them their rent would be raised $100 starting July 1 for internet and cable in all units — services some say they don't want or need.

"When we have a trailer park that's trying to strong arm hundreds of families for $100 more a month, it makes a huge difference," Logan Estates resident Leon Faucett said.

"That's the bottom line is we're all being forced to do something and we didn't have no say and, yeah, that's not right," fellow Logan Estates resident Kim Butt said.

In a statement yesterday, the properties' Director of Operations, Rebecca Ward, said a survey was conducted among residents to precipitate the change.

"We did a survey seeking information from our residents on what internet service provider they use and what their costs are for these services," the statement read. "The majority of the residents currently use Spectrum Internet. Because our goal is to provide amenities to our residents which are cost effective and add value, we partnered with Spectrum Internet to provide premium services to our residents at a lower cost."

But after the statement aired, multiple residents came forward saying they never received it.

"I'd be interested to know who they surveyed, because it wasn't me," Boulder Ridge resident Holly Ridderman said. "And it wasn't the majority of the neighbors I've spoken to have never heard of this."

The letter mentioned no opt-out option for residents, and leases signed by those at Boulder Ridge do not list amenities like cable and internet as reasons why management may raise rent during a lease.

With many residents in both communities being low or fixed income, some residents are looking to hire lawyers, they say, to fight for them and their neighbors.

"It's not just about one house or two," Logan Estates resident Nickolas Hale said. "This is 400 trailers. It's 400 families. This isn't some little, it's not just an apartment complex. But this is 400 families."

